Play Brightcove video

The shadow housing secretary also said in the interview: 'I never make gaffes... I think very carefully about what I say'

Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch has claimed she "became" working class after working in McDonald's as a teenager.

The former equalities minister has faced fierce backlash on social media for the comment after being asked what working in the fast food chain while completing her A-levels had taught her.

Badenoch, who is vying to succeed Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party, later insisted in the interview on Chopper’s Political Podcast that she never had to apologise for "gaffes" because she always thinks carefully about what she says.

The shadow housing secretary said: "It was the first time that I interacted properly with people who didn't come from the sort of background that I came from.

"I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16 working in McDonald’s."

Her comments soon drew criticism and mockery after a clip of the interview was shared online.

Responding to the clip, Labour MP Chris Bryant wrote: “I’m not sure that’s how it works.”

Radio host James O'Brien wrote: "In 1988, on holiday from public school, I spent two weeks working on a building site in Doncaster. In defence of Kemi Badenoch, I did actually turn in to Barry from Auf Wiedersehen, Pet..."

Others pointed out that the privately educated MP, who worked for private bank Coutts and later wrote for the Spectator, cannot become working class by working for a period in McDonald's.

One X user called the comment "Patridgian", while another wrote: "I grew up working class, but became a member of the aristocracy during a school trip to Chatsworth House."

Badenoch has not responded to the criticism, but said later during the interview: "I never have gaffes, or apologising for something that I said, [saying] ‘oh that’s not what I meant,’ I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say.”

The shadow housing secretary, as well as James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat are in the running to become the next Conservative Party leader, after former prime minister Sunak announced his intention to step down after the general election earlier this year.

Tory MPs and activists are set to meet in Birmingham for the annual Conservative Party Conference from September 29 until October 2, where the leadership candidates will make their cases.

Candidates will be whittled down after party members vote in two separate stages, with Sunak's successor to be announced on November 2.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…