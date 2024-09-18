Netanyahu accuses UK of sending ‘mixed messages’ over support for Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the UK Government of sending “mixed messages” over its support for Israel and “undermining” the country’s right to self-defence.

Israel’s prime minister criticised the new Labour administration for suspending around 30 arms exports to Israel amid concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza conflict.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also dropped the previous Conservative government’s plan to challenge the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) application for an arrest warrant against Mr Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Credit: Justin Tallis/PA

Both decisions have caused diplomatic tensions with Israel, which launched a counter-attack in Gaza after Hamas-led militants broke into Israel and killed around 1,200 people and abducted around 250 others.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the counter-attack, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Tensions in the Middle East have been heightened in recent days by detonations of electronic devices in Lebanon, including those used by Hezbollah.

The militant group has blamed Israel for what appeared to be a remote attack.

Mr Netanyahu, speaking to the Daily Mail, said: “After the October 7 Hamas massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support.

“Unfortunately, the current Government is sending mixed messages.

“They say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but they undermine our ability to exercise that right both by reversing Britain’s position on the absurd allegations made by the ICC prosecutor against Israel and by blocking weapons sales to Israel as we fight against the genocidal terrorist organisation that carried out the October 7 massacre.”

Mr Netanyahu said Israel is waging a “just war with just means” and claimed it is taking “unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law”.

He also told the newspaper: “Most recently, the new UK government suspended 30 arms licences to Israel, days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, sending a horrible message to Hamas.

“These misguided decisions will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organisation that savagely murdered 1,200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens, and took 255 people, including five British hostages.

“Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defeating barbarism, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror. Israel will win this war and secure our common future.”

Mr Netanyahu also said the UK is “witnessing shameless antisemitism on its campuses, at its city centres and in many parts of the country”, adding: “It is worrisome. I trust and expect that the UK leadership will take the necessary steps to root out this scourge.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We have been absolutely clear that when taking military action to support its legitimate right to self-defence, Israel must adhere to international humanitarian law.

“The UK has raised concerns about these issues over many months, and so have other allies. Regrettably, these concerns have not been satisfactorily addressed.

“Our priority remains achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, the hostages released, civilians protected and aid flood in.

“There is no place in Britain for antisemitism, and we will not relent in our work to root out hatred in all forms.

“This Government is committed to multi-year funding for the Community Security Trust, and working with the Jewish community and police to ensure that everyone feels safe on our streets.”