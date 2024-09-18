Post Office CEO Nick Read to step down, company says

Post Office CEO Nick Read will step down from the role in March next year, the company said.

Following the announcement he is stepping down from his role, Mr Read said: “It has been a great privilege to work with colleagues and postmasters during the past five years in what has been an extraordinarily challenging time for the business and for postmasters.

“There remains much to be done for this great UK institution but the journey to reset the relationship with postmasters is well under way and our work to support justice and redress for postmasters will continue,” he added.

