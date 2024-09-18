Train drivers vote to accept pay deal ending more than two years of rail strikes

Train drivers have backed a pay deal, Aslef union has announced, putting an end to more than two years of rail strikes.

Aslef said its members voted overwhelmingly to accept a multi-year pay deal, ending a two-year dispute at 16 train companies.

Drivers voted by 96% in favour of a deal the union said was worth 15% over three years. The turnout was 88.5%.

The offer was made by the new Labour Government within weeks of the party winning the general election.

The ballot result ends what Aslef called the longest train drivers’ strike in recent history, during which drivers took 18 days of strike action.

Aslef had accused the previous Conservative government of “sitting on its hands” and refusing to negotiate.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “It is with great pleasure that we can announce the end of the longest train drivers’ strike in history.

“The strength and resilience and determination shown by train drivers to protect their hard-won and paid-for terms and conditions against the political piracy of an inept and destructive Tory government has prevailed.

“It was not a fight we sought, or wanted. All we sought after five years without a pay rise, working for private companies who, throughout that period, declared millions of pounds in profits and dividends to shareholders, was a dent in the cost of living."

