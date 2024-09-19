Domestic abuse specialists to work in 999 control rooms under new plans

Domestic abuse specialists will be introduced in 999 control rooms under new plans to stop emergency services missing opportunities to save women’s lives.

The move is part of 'Raneem's Law', which looks to better protect domestic abuse victims against "vile perpetrators" and support police efforts to combat violence against women and girls.

The government will fund the pilot in targeted police forces from early next year, but the Home Office did not say how many forces would be involved in the initial rollout.

Raneem's Law is named in memory of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem, who were murdered by Ms Oudeh's ex-husband in 2018.

Yvette Cooper and Jess Phillips with counsellor and campaigner Nour Norris. Credit: PA

Police received 13 reports about concerns for Ms Oudeh's safety, and on the night she was murdered, she called 999 four times.

Four years later, an inquest into their deaths found mistakes made by West Midlands Police had “materially contributed” to their deaths.

Five officers were disciplined over the failures.

Raneem’s Law will be brought into effect through national guidance that police will be required to follow.

Domestic abuse specialists will assist with risk assessments and work with officers to ensure victims receive fast responses and are quickly referred to support services.

They will be supported by dedicated teams using new technology, such as rapid video response, to improve how police handle emergency calls involving domestic violence and respond more quickly.

The relatives of victim Raneem, Matthew Norris and Mohamed Saleem, (seated left to right) Nour Norris, Salima Hobee and Maria Valiji. Credit: PA

Starting in November, the law will also introduce a pilot for new domestic abuse protection orders, requiring more abusers to stay away from their victims and face tougher penalties if they fail to do so, the government said.

The pilot aims to expand on existing police powers to stop abusers from contacting or approaching their victims.

Victims currently are only protected for up to 28 days.

The new orders will have no time limit and will include stricter measures, such as requiring abusers to notify police of any changes to their name or address, electronic tagging, and mandatory assessments for behaviour change programmes.

These orders will cover all forms of domestic abuse, including violence, stalking, and controlling behaviour.

Breaching any new domestic abuse protection order will be a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Nour Norris, the aunt and sister of Raneem and Khaola, who campaigned for the changes, said she will "never forget" the way "the system failed them".

“Raneem’s Law will ensure that domestic abuse specialists are present in 999 control rooms so victims' calls for help are taken seriously and save lives by making sure no warning signs are ignored, unlike in Raneem's story," she said.

“Knowing that Raneem’s name will now be a source of hope and protection for others fills me with a sense of pride I cannot put into words. Raneem’s memory lives on in this law, and it means the world to me to know that her story will help save lives”.

Nour Norris. Credit: PA

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said it was a "personal priority" for her to see the legislation become law.

She said: "Victims of appalling domestic abuse need to know that the police will be there for them. Today's measures are the start of this new government's mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

“Failure to understand the seriousness of domestic abuse costs lives and far too many have already been lost.

"That’s why introducing ‘Raneem’s Law’ in memory of Raneem and her mother Khaola is so vital – and has been a personal priority for me."

She added that we must ensure that when victims and survivors of abuse have the courage to come forward it will be treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

The home secretary also said she would spearhead a cross-government approach to violence against women and girls through the safer streets mission board, ensuring all government sectors focus on tackling gender-based violence.

Domestic Abuse Commissioner, Nicole Jacobs said: "These announcements represent a first step forward in Government's commitment to halve VAWG in a decade, and I look forward to working together to make this ambition a reality."

If you or somebody you know is affected by domestic abuse, help is available from the following organisations:

