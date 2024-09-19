Kylie Minogue announces world tour with dates in England and Scotland

Kylie Minogue has announced a world tour for 2025 which includes dates in England and Scotland.

The Padam Padam singer, 56, also announced that a “sequel” to her 2023 album Tension, which includes nine new tracks, will be released on October 18.

Minogue’s Tension tour will kickstart in her home country, Australia, before heading to Asia, reaching the UK on May 16, where she will perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The Grammy-winner will also perform in Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham and Birmingham, as well as two nights at The O2 in London.

Minogue said: “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025.

Minogue said the tour will involve 'a whole lot of padaming!' Credit: PA.

“I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!"

In an Instagram post, announcing the news of collection Tension II, Minogue said: “LOVERS …. TENSION II … The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th!

“Get ready for your close up … Lead single coming September 27th.

This year Minogue has taken home the global icon award at the Brits and won the best pop dance recording Grammy for the smash hit Padam Padam.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 27.

