This article contains distressing details

Multiple ex-employees of luxury department store Harrods have accused its former owner, the late Mohamed Al Fayed, of rape and sexual assault, according to a new BBC documentary.

More than 20 women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and physical violence at properties in London, St Tropez, Abu Dhabi, and Paris, the documentary reveals. Five of those women alleged they had been raped by Al Fayed, the broadcaster reported.

Al Fayed died in 2023, at the age of 94, after owning Harrods for more than 25 years.

He was previously accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women - but a 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.

Harrods’ current owners said they are “utterly appalled” by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by the late billionaire.

They said: “As a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise.”

In July 2023, Harrods began settling claims with women who came forward with claims of sexual abuse at the hands of Al Fayed.

Rachel, not her real name, told the BBC she was raped after staying at one of Al Fayed’s apartments after a late shift at work.

“I made it obvious that I didn’t want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over,” she said.

“I remember feeling his body on me, the weight of him. Just hearing him make these noises. And just going somewhere else in my head.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Harrods' current owners stressed the organisation today is "very different" compared to when it was controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010.

They accused Al Fayed of abusing his powers, and said quickly settling legal claims was a priority to avoid long legal proceedings for women involved.

“While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation, driven by the values we hold today, while ensuring that such behaviour can never be repeated in the future," the statement said.

Al Fayed's son, Dodi, died in 1997 in the same car crash in Paris as Princess Diana. His father repeatedly claimed they were murdered in a plot by the security services and Duke of Edinburgh.

However, he was forced to reluctantly concede defeat after a high-profile six-month inquest in 2007 and 2008.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...