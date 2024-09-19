Lebanon in deep shock following deadly pager explosions

After two days of explosions - and with Israeli military hardware apparently being moved towards the border - these are tense days in Lebanon.The targeting of Hezbollah’s communication equipment has not just impacted those linked to the group but much of society.

Everyone is now aware of who is around them and questioning what technology they are carrying that could explode.

It reminds me of the Covid days when social distancing played on the mind.

Later on Wednesday, Hasan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader, will deliver a speech to address the events of the past days. It will be one of the most consequential and anticipated speeches of his career.

Normally his words are broadcast on big screens to large audiences of the faithful. But these are not normal days, so there will be no such events.

If funerals can be targeted, speeches definitely can.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

As well as abnormal, these are some of the most damaging days in Hezbollah’s recent history.

There is deep shock that somehow Israel - their nemesis - had managed to infiltrate their supposedly impenetrable communication system, not just to take intelligence but take out its operatives too.Nasrallah’s speech will need to address the damage done to his ranks and what the consequences will be for those responsible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...