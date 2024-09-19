Masked robbers crash through ceiling in $150,000 Atlanta heist

Play Brightcove video

Watch: CCTV caught the moment thieves fell from the ceiling of a shop in Atlanta

Two masked robbers crashed through the ceiling of a cheque-cashing shop in Atlanta and stole $150,000 (£113,000), police said.

The unidentified men were caught on CCTV on September 3 accessing several cash drawers and a safe from which they stole the money, placing it into a pink or red duffle bag.

The footage, released by the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, shows the robbers breaking through the ceiling and jumping down to enter the shop, with parts of the ceiling falling to the floor alongside them.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The two suspects fled from the location in what appeared to be a two door pickup truck which was being driven by a third unidentified suspect, police said.

The first suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, possibly in his 30s, and the second suspect was described as a dark-skinned black male with a slim build.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit are requesting the public's assistance with providing information on the suspects.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...