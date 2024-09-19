More than 300,000 cancer patients face NHS delays 'unless action is taken'

More than 300,000 cancer patients will face delays in their treatment over the next five years, unless the NHS is given the resources it needs, according to new figures.

Breast Cancer UK has projected that between now and 2029, more than 301,000 people diagnosed with the disease will not get the treatment they need within NHS waiting time targets.

The charity also found that patients are waiting too long to be diagnosed in the first place, because of staff shortages and lack of equipment.

Cancer Research chief executive Michelle Mitchell, said: “Hardworking staff across the NHS are treating more patients in England than ever before, but this data provides a stark warning to the UK Government."

She said the NHS "does not have the required resources to cope" with the record numbers of people being diagnosed with cancer in the UK.

"Unless action is taken, things could be even worse in five years’ time," she said.

Cancer Research UK welcomed the government's pledge to meet cancer wait time targets by the end of this Parliament, but stressed that long-term planning was required to provide the NHS with the equipment and staff it needs.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: “These latest bleak figures emphasise a devastating ‘new normal’ of long waits for people to get a cancer diagnosis and start vital treatment that gives them the best chance of survival.”

She said the government’s upcoming 10-year plan for health must include “ambitious, long-term solutions to tackle the issues being faced by cancer patients and ensure it’s backed by a fully-funded and staffed workforce.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...