Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the UK Government of sending “mixed messages” over its support for Israel and “undermining” the country’s right to self-defence.

Israel’s prime minister criticised the new Labour administration for suspending around 30 arms exports to Israel amid concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza conflict.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also dropped the previous Conservative government’s plan to challenge the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) application for an arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu also dismissed the threat of arrest warrants against him and his defence minister from the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “preposterous”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Netanyahu said: “After the October 7 Hamas massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support. Unfortunately, the current government is sending mixed messages.

“They say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but they undermine our ability to exercise that right both by reversing Britain’s position on the absurd allegations made by the ICC prosecutor against Israel and by blocking weapons sales to Israel as we fight against the genocidal terrorist organisation that carried out the October 7 massacre.”

His comments come after at least 20 people were killed and more than 450 were injured after walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has not commented specifically on the blasts, but on Wednesday, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced "a new phase in the war"

“We are at the start of a new phase in the war – it requires courage, determination and perseverance,” he said.

Israel’s army chief, Herzi Halevi, added that his country has “many capabilities” that have not yet been “activated”.

It is unclear whether Hezbollah will retaliate, though the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, is set to give a televised speech on Thursday.

