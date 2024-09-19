Thousands evacuated in Italy over flood risk as Europe death toll rises

The flood wave moving across Europe has devastated homes and infrastructure and killed at least 24 people.

Heavy rains over the past week have triggered widespread flooding, affecting Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania, while also prompting evacuations in parts of Italy.

The flooding, driven by a low-pressure system, has left a trail of destruction.

In the Czech Republic, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan reported another fatality on Thursday, bringing the country's death toll to five.

Seven deaths have been recorded in both Poland and Romania, while Austria has reported five, bringing the death toll to 24.

Authorities in the Czech Republic have deployed troops to assist with recovery efforts and deliver humanitarian aid to families impacted.

Meanwhile, in Poland, rivers have swollen to dangerous levels as parts of the country brace for further flooding.

Hungary is also feeling the impact, as floodwaters rise along the Danube River. Authorities have closed roads and halted ferry services, and water levels in Budapest threaten the city's tram and metro lines.

Homes across the Czech Republic were devastated by the floods, leaving families displaced. Credit: AP

General view of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary as the Danube river floods its banks. Credit: AP

In northern Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, severe flooding has prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents.

The Lamone River overflowed its banks, while rivers in Ravenna, Bologna, and Forlì-Cesena provinces have flooded homes and streets.

Local mayors have urged residents to seek higher ground or evacuate.

This region was already devastated by floods in May 2023, which killed 17 people and caused billions of euros in damage.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The King has conveyed his profound shock and sadness at the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding.

Charles said he and the Queen send their “deepest and most heartfelt condolences” to those who have lost loved ones as he issued a message of support to people affected by the crisis.

Elsewhere on the continent, Portugal has been ablaze with extreme wildfires, with seven deaths confirmed since the weekend.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an eucalyptus forest on the outskirts of Sever do Vouga. Credit: AP

Firefighters rest during a break battling against fires near Sever do Vouga, Portugal that has been surrounded by forest fires for days. Credit: AP

More than 100 wildfires stretched thousands of firefighters to the limit in the north of the country, with the Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro declaring a state of calamity for the hardest-hit areas earlier this week.

The European Union’s head office warned this week that the combination of floods in central Europe and deadly wildfires in Portugal are joint proof of a “climate breakdown” that will become the norm unless drastic action is taken.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...