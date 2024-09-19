Trump v Harris: The battle for America

Americans are bracing for an ugly and relentlessly negative 50 days.

This election season has already been wildly unpredictable, with assassination attempts, a debate implosion, and a new Democratic candidate.

But none of that drama is at the forefront of voters' minds.

Instead, as we found out in three crucial battleground states while filming for our ITV documentary, many Americans are struggling to pay bills and afford their groceries.

That economic pain is at the centre of this election campaign.

Nobody captures the economic distress and political crisis in America better than Bekah Mook.

She is a woman who lives in Erie, Pennsylvania, with her husband Travis.

Bekah has taken an extraordinary step to make ends meet.

She is selling her plasma to a clinic.

She is paid $400 (£300) for four sessions in which her blood is pumped into bags for medical use.

She weeps at the humiliation of selling her blood to pay for food, and says increasing numbers of people are doing the same.

Bekah has decided to vote for Harris, but at heartbreaking personal cost. Her family members - Republicans - are refusing to talk to her.

Life is tough in this Midwestern city on the Great Lakes.

It has received $100 million (£75 million) in investments but still people feel little optimism.

There are warning signals for the Democrats everywhere you go here.

As we are filming a group of Democratic canvassers in Erie they encounter sullen voters and fervent Trump supporters.

There is little enthusiasm for Harris.

At one point, a bitter argument breaks out on the streets between Harris activists and a Trump supporter.

It feels like a microcosm of the American political rupture.

A Trump supporter confronted a group of black canvassers in Pennsylvania, telling them Kamala Harris shouldn’t be in the White House because she's a woman

But Democrats are also hoping to win back voters - and young women in particular - by highlighting their support for abortion rights.

Two years ago, a Supreme Court ruling overturned the 50-year compromise that gave women the constitutional right to an abortion.

Now women in some states are having to travel hundreds of miles to reach an abortion clinic.

The tension is such that one clinic director in North Carolina, Calla Hales, has a bullet proof vest as protection, while outside activists argue on the streets.

An abortion clinic owner in North Carolina showed ITV’s Tonight programme the bulletproof vest she wears for safety as anti-abortion protesters and clinic defenders face off outside

We end our documentary in the battleground state of Georgia.

Black farmers are discussing who they should vote for, and the topic is dividing communities and families.

In an Atlanta barber's shop we meet the owner who expresses simple despair at the state of the country. He says the election is a lost cause for ordinary folk.

"Nothing changes for people like us," he tells me.

"Nothing. How long have Democrats been talking about hope? I never see no changes."

