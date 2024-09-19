Victims of walkie-talkie and pager explosions airlifted to Iran for treatment

Patients suffering severe hand and eye injuries after a series of walkie-talkie and pager explosions in Lebanon are being airlifted to Iran for treatment.

At least nine people were killed and thousands were wounded on Tuesday when a number of pagers used by militant group Hezbollah exploded.

Further explosions rocked the country on Wednesday as walkie-talkies exploded, leading to the deaths of at least 20 further people and injuring more than 450.

Iran's state news agency said 95 people were being transferred to Iran from Lebanon to be treating, according to Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

“Most of the injured have sustained severe injuries to their hands and eyes. Upon arrival in Iran, they will be immediately sent to designated hospitals for treatment,” he said.

Hospital staff in Lebanon have performed 460 operations, mostly on eyes and faces, with many also treating injuries to hands.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said it dispatched a team on Wednesday, following Tuesday’s deadly pager explosions.

Among the injured were healthcare workers, members of Hezbollah, the Iranian ambassador, and an eight-year-old girl.

Lebanese health minister Firas Abiad said on Tuesday the majority of the injuries from the initial set of blasts were to the face, abdomen, hands, and eyes.

The nature of the injuries show many of the pagers were in homes, where children were playing with the devices, Abiad added.

Footage from inside one of the hospitals showed chaotic scenes with staff attending to dozens of men bandaged and bleeding.

ITV News' International Editor Emma Murphy, who was at the scene of one of Wednesday's walkie-talkie explosions, reported seeing someone's hand blown off.

On Tuesday, the American University of Beirut Medical Center said it had received more than 190 patients and was operating at full capacity.

