Construction group ISG files for administration putting 2,400 jobs at risk
Construction company ISG, which was involved in constructing various government projects including prisons, has gone into administration in the UK putting thousands of jobs at risk.
Most of its 2,400 employees have been made redundant after the UK business appointed joint administrators at EY and trading stopped immediately.
The construction services company tried to find a buyer but failed to secure a suitable rescue deal.
