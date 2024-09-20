Cosmetic surgery abroad - What are your aftercare rights?

An ITV News investigation into the potential dangers of travelling abroad for cosmetic surgery has revealed the lack of aftercare is one of the biggest risks.

Some patients find themselves being discharged from clinics, despite suffering from complications.

Those who return to the UK with serious health problems may struggle to find the care they need, without hefty financial consequences.

So, what are your rights and where can you turn?

Who is responsible for my aftercare after cosmetic surgery abroad ?

The NHS policy is very clear: if you have complications after cosmetic surgery, it is the surgeon's responsibility to provide follow-up treatment.

However, overseas clinics may not provide aftercare or may not provide it to the same standard as in the UK.

Also, they may not have a healthcare professional in the UK to help you if you have any problems once you get back.

If something goes wrong overseas, will the British Embassy help ?

The Foreign Office website says: "The FCDO cannot usually help if you have travelled abroad for medical treatment, for example if you have issues with the care received or costs involved.

"Planned medical treatment is considered a commercial arrangement."

The NHS says the responsibility for cosmetic surgery after care lies with the surgeon

Can I turn to the NHS once I am home?

The British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) is blunt about this, it says: "If you have a problem following surgery then the people who carried out should be there to help you resolve it: the NHS is not there to underwrite cut-price surgery abroad."

It says NHS Trusts and commissioners will usually refuse treatment for less serious complications or bad outcomes following cosmetic surgery in the UK or abroad.

However, the NHS will look after anyone who is facing a life-threatening emergency.

And BAPRAS says it has noticed an increasing number of patients turning to the NHS with problems following cosmetic surgery abroad. It estimates the average cost to the NHS to treat those with complications from surgery abroad is £15,000 per patient.

If you want to share your experience of cosmetic surgery or procedures with ITV News, you can contact our investigations team at investigations@itv.com

Will my trip be covered by travel insurance ?

Policies vary, but in general it is unusual for a holiday policy to cover you in the event of something going wrong during or after planned surgery outside the UK.

The Association of British Insurers says there are exclusions in most insurance policies for any kind of elective surgery.

However, specialist insurance is available for such trips. You may also be covered by the clinic or surgeon's insurance policy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...