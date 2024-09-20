David Graham: Peppa Pig and Thunderbirds voice actor dies aged 99

Thunderbirds and Peppa Pig voice actor David Graham has died aged 99, it has been confirmed.

The London-born star was also known for voicing the evil Daleks in Doctor Who and characters in Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Plus, he brought to life the Thunderbirds puppet characters, aquanaut Gordon Tracy, scientist Brains, and Lady Penelope’s driver, Aloysius “Nosey” Parker, in the series that saw a secret organisation trying to save the world.

The son of Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson, TV producer Jamie Anderson, said in a statement that he was “very sad to confirm that David has passed away at the grand old age of 99”.

“Just a few weeks ago, I was with 2,000 Anderson fans at a Gerry Anderson concert in Birmingham where we sang him happy birthday – such a joyous occasion," he said.

“And now, just a few weeks later, he’s left us. David was always kind and generous with his time and his talent. And what a talent.

“From the Daleks to Grandpa Pig and numerous voices for Anderson shows including Brains, Gordon Tracy and the iconic Parker. He will be sorely missed.”

Graham reprised his role as Parker in ITV’s Thunderbirds Are Go remake, which aired from 2015 to 2020, but did not appear in the 2004 live-action film.

The original 1965 Thunderbirds was created by Gerry, who died in 2012, and his second wife, Sylvia, the voice of Lady Penelope, who died in 2016.

The official account of Anderson said on X: “David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family.”

Graham played Grandpa Pig in Peppa Pig and voiced characters in Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

His on-screen roles included appearances in Doctor Who, Coronation Street, and Casualty.

