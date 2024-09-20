Play Brightcove video

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, spoke exclusively to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship at his family's estate in Northamptonshire

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship today spent time with the 9th Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother, 25 years after the Diana Award was set up in her memory.

Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, attended the most recent award ceremony - but not together.

Asked about their relationship, Charles Spencer said all that matters is that they both support her charity.

Anyone within earshot of Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, on Friday would have heard the voices of hundreds of singers floating in the air.

The gates of the estate in Northamptonshire, which is also Diana’s final resting place, were opened for members of Rock Choir – the world’s largest contemporary choir.

Surrounding the singers were cameras and drones making a video to accompany a new October single that will raise funds for the Diana Award – the charity set up in the late Princess’ name 25 years ago.

Diana’s younger brother – the 9th Earl Spencer – unlocked the gates for today’s recording and came to watch the rehearsals himself.

Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir Credit: PA

Charles Spencer told ITV News he is proud of his sister's lasting influence on young people, even years after her death.

Spencer said: “It’s really extraordinary for me as her brother to think of the impact Diana continues to have and it’s a source of great family pride for us that yes she has been gone for over a quarter of a century now.

"And a lot of the Diana Award winners I’ve met over the past quarter of a century, they are so intrigued by what she did and they are inspired to give life a go in a really good direction.”

Both Diana’s sons still support the charity, but their deep rift in recent years has made things a bit difficult when it comes to their public appearances.

Prince William attended the most recent award ceremony in March, while Harry dialled into the event from California after his brother had departed.

Prince Harry will be in New York next week for the Diana Award.

In short, the two brothers can’t do it in the same place, at the same time.

Asked about that issue, Earl Spencer simply said: “They both recognise this is something of their mother’s and they both support that and that’s all that really matters in this situation.“

As uncle to both princes, he did not want to be drawn any further into William and Harry’s rift.

Prince Harry stayed on the Althorp Estate when he came to the UK last month to attend the funeral of his aunt’s husband, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Lord Fellowes was married to Diana’s older sister, Jane Fellowes.

Members of the Rock Choir in front of Diana's resting place. Credit: PA

Harry also saw Jane and Charles Spencer at St Paul’s Cathedral earlier this year, they came to support him to mark ten years of his Invictus Games.

It was during this visit that Harry did not see his father, King Charles, or his brother.

It suggests that the Duke of Sussex is finding solace in being around members of his mother’s family at a time when relations on Windsor's side remain strained.

At Althorp, he is able to visit his mother’s grave.

Princess Diana was buried on an island in the middle of a lake on the estate.

It is only accessible by boat and exclusive to members of her close family.

Rock Choir’s rendition of Make Your Own Kind of Music, first released by Cass Elliott in 1969 and more recently performed by Paloma Faith, will raise funds and awareness of 25 years of work by the Diana Award.

The founder of Rock Choir, Caroline Redman Luther, said the choice of the song was also inspired by the late Princess.

“The lyrics are really poignant for this charity”, she said, “it’s all about, in the face of adversity, shining out in confidence.”

The Rock Choir's single for the Diana Award will be released in October.

