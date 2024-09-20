Play Brightcove video

GMB has the latest as the IDF say Israeli strikes hit Southern Lebanon overnight

Tel Aviv have released new footage overnight of airstrikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, hitting hundreds of rocket launches that were ready to fire, the IDF said on Friday.

This follows a televised statement from the Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who pledged on Thursday that Israel will "face severe and fair punishment", but stopped short of full-scale retaliation.

He said the deadly electronic device explosions in Lebanon that happened over two days had crossed "all red lines".

On Thursday, two Israeli soldiers were killed in an anti-tank missile attack and others were wounded. The IDF are now drawing up and approving a battle plan for Lebanon as Israeli hospitals are preparing for a mass-casualty scenario.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for an "immediate ceasefire" in the Middle East as tensions continue to grow between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Lammy made the comments on Thursday evening after a meeting with Western counterparts, saying the issue is "of huge concern at this time".

Speaking to reporters, Lammy said: "All of us are monitoring it very closely and we are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement, so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel, and, indeed, Lebanese can return to their homes.

"That's why tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides, so that we can get to that settlement, that political settlement that's required."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 when Hamas killed over 1,100 people in Israel and abducted over 250. Some 97 hostages remain unaccounted for, thought either to be dead or still in Hamas captivity.

Since then, 41,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

International efforts to mediate a cease-fire have repeatedly stalled as each side accuses each other of making additional and unacceptable demands.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...