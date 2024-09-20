Kentucky sheriff charged with murder after judge shot in courthouse

A sheriff in Kentucky has been charged with murder over the shooting of a judge in his own courthouse.

Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot multiple times following an argument inside his chambers by Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines and died at the scene. Police say they're still investigating what happened in the lead up to the shooting.

Stines, 43, gave himself up without incident, and has been charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting sent shock waves through Whitesburg - a tight-knit town of just 1700 people, located about 235 kilometers southeast of Lexington

The lead prosecutor for the area - Matt Butler - recused himself from the case due to his personal ties to Mullins.

“We all know each other here...anyone from Letcher County would tell you that Judge Mullins and I married sisters and that we have children who are first cousins but act like siblings," he said.

“For that reason, among others, I have already taken steps to recuse myself and my entire office."

He added on Facebook: “Please pray for Judge Mullins’ family and my children. Ian and Ivy have cried and cried and begged to see their uncle. My community is completely devastated.”

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter said he was “shocked by this act of violence” and that the court system was “shaken by this news.”

Mullins had served as a district judge in Letcher County since he was appointed in 2009 and elected the following year.

He was known for promoting substance abuse treatment for people involved in the justice system and helped hundreds of residents enter inpatient residential treatment, according to a program for a drug summit he spoke at in 2022.

He also helped develop a program called Addiction Recovery Care to offer peer support services in the courthouse, which was adopted by at least 50 counties in the state.

Responding to the shooting, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a social media post: “There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow.”

