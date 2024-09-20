Lawyers brand Al Fayed a 'monster' as they allege 'vast web of abuse' at Harrods

A lawyer representing multiple women claiming abuse by Mohamed Al Fayed have branded the late former boss of Harrods a "monster", and said the allegations are among the worst he has dealt with.

In a press conference Dean Armstrong KC said: "I have never seen a case as horrific as this.

"We will say it plainly, Mohamed Al Fayed was a monster. But he was a monster enabled by a system."

Barrister Bruce Drummond told the press conference it is “one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation” that he and “perhaps the world has ever seen”.

More than 20 women have come forward with allegations of physical and sexual assault against Al Fayed at properties in London, St Tropez, Abu Dhabi, and Paris.

According to an upcoming BBC documentary, five of the women claim they had been raped by Al Fayed.

Egyptian-born Al Fayed, who owned Harrods for over 25 years, died in September 2023 at the age of 94.

American attorney Gloria Allred claimed what was happening at Harrods was widely known by employees, disputing claims the organisation only knew of the alleged abuse in 2023.

She said Al Fayed's time as owner was characterised by "cover ups, threats and a quarter of a century of sexual abuse".

Lawyers have alleged a procurement system was in place, whereby women would be medically examined, which included a cervical smear and sexual health screening - which came as part of their roles as secretary and personal assistant to Al Fayed.

It's also alleged security teams and surveillance was tasked with monitoring the victims and asked to report back to Al Fayed, as to whether they were in relationships. Lawyers allege this involved listening into the womens' phone calls.

The legal team representing the women said many of them suffered life-changing impacts, including psychiatric care.

Natacha began working for Al Fayed's personal assistant when she was 19.

She spoke of being subjected to intrusive medical examinations, including what she believed was virginity testing.

One of Mr Al Fayed's accusers, Natacha, who featured in 'Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods' speaks during a press conference Credit: PA

Al Fayed forced himself on her, kissing her and touching her without consent.

She said: "These incidents lasted seconds but the fear instilled left me paralysed."

Natacha, who has waived her right to anonymity, told the press conference she was escorted to Al Fayed's private apartment by a security guard, where she was given a glass of champagne. The door to Al Fayed's bedroom was ajar and sex toys were in plain view.

Al Fayed forced himself on her, but she managed to escape and make an excuse to leave. Al Fayed laughed, she said, and told her if she spoke of the incident "he knew where my family lived".

Armstrong called on Harrods to take responsibility for what has been uncovered, and to "set matters right".

The current owners of Harrods have called the allegations "utterly appalling", and expressed the business today is very different to the one under Al Fayed's ownership.

They accused Al Fayed of abusing his powers, and said settling legal claims swiftly was a priority to avoid subjecting the women to long proceedings.

“While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation, driven by the values we hold today, while ensuring that such behaviour can never be repeated in the future," the statement said.

Al Fayed has previously faced charges of groping and sexually assaulting multiple women, but a 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.

The Metropolitan Police first received a complaint of sexual assault alleged to have occurred in London in 2008, the force said in a statement ahead of the press conference on Friday.

The case was referred to the Crime Prosecution Service (CP) who concluded that no further action should be taken.

Commander Kevin Southworth who leads on Public Protection for the Met, said: “We are aware of various allegations of sexual offences made over a number of years in relation to the late Mohammed Al-Fayed which were reported to the Met. Each one was investigated and, where appropriate, advice from the Crown Prosecution Service was sought. No charges resulted from these investigations.

“We are committed to ensuring those who report sexual offences to the Met receive the best service possible from our officers and we have made progress in improving the quality of our investigations in recent years, including more than doubling our charges for rape since 2021.

“Anyone who has been the victim of sexual offence is encouraged to speak to police so they can be provided with support and any offence can be investigated.

“As with any investigation, if any further information comes to light it will be assessed and investigated accordingly.”

As well as his ownership of Harrods, Al Fayed also spent a number of years as the chairman of Fulham football club.

His son Dodi died in 1997 in the same car crash in Paris as Princess Diana. Al Fayed repeatedly claimed they were murdered in a plot by the security services and Duke of Edinburgh.

However, he was forced to reluctantly concede defeat after a high-profile six-month inquest in 2007 and 2008.

Charities and support agencies for people seeking help and guidance:

