Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves will no longer accept donations to pay for their clothes, ITV News understands.

The prime minister faced calls for an investigation after allegedly breaking parliamentary rules by failing to declare donations of clothing for his wife.

The gifts for Victoria Starmer from prominent Labour donor Lord Alli were not initially declared in the register of MPs' interests.

MPs are required to register gifts and donations within 28 days.

Starmer has accepted around £39,000 from Lord Alli since December 2019.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

