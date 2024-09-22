Alabama: At least four killed and 'dozens' injured in shooting

Four people have died following a shooting in a nightlife area in Birmingham, Alabama, according to police and a news report.

There were multiple people shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area, the Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post.

Police investigators said officers arrived at the scene and discovered two men and a woman dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at a hospital, WBMA-TV reported.

Other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, police told WBMA.

The Birmingham Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The Five Points South area of Birmingham has numerous entertainment venues, restaurants and bars and often is crowded on Saturday nights, WBMA reported.

Police said there were no immediate arrests, WBMA reported.

“We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning," Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald told WBMA.



