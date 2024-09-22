Lando Norris cuts into Max Verstappen’s championship lead with Singapore victory

Lando Norris has secured victory in the Singapore Grand Prix, putting another dent into his rival Max Verstappen's world championship lead.

The British driver survived two scrapes with the wall, but still led every lap and beat Red Bull's Verstappen by 20.9 seconds.

Norris’ win means he trails Verstappen by 52 points with 180 points still to play for over the remaining six rounds.

Oscar Piastri finished third, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell with Charles Leclerc fifth for Ferrari.

Lando Norris in the McLaren. Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton started third but crossed the line in sixth.

Much has been made of Norris’ starts this year, and heading into Sunday’s hot and humid race the British driver had failed to end the opening lap in the lead on any of the five previous occasions he has started from pole.

But he was on top form throughout Sunday's race opening up larger and larger gaps with each lap.

However, he was denied a bonus point for the fastest lap by former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo in what could be the Australian’s final act in Formula One.

Lando Norris, second right, with second placed Max Verstappen, left, and third placed McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, right. Credit: AP

Speaking after his win Norris said: “It was an amazing race.”

“A few too many close calls. I had a couple of moments in the middle (of the race), but it was well-controlled otherwise.

“The car was mega, we were flying, and at the end I could chill. It was tough, and I am out of breath.

"I am a little dizzy at the moment, but all good."

Hamilton struggled with his car, running off the road as he attempted to pass Yuki Tsunoda in a duel for 10th.

Soon after he was heard radioing his team: “Something is definitely wrong with the car.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...