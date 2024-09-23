Flash flooding warning as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit England and Wales

Play Brightcove video

An amber weather warning for heavy rain has come into force in parts of England and Wales, as affected areas could experience more than a month's worth of rain on Monday.

Thunder, lightning and hail battered the UK over the weekend with the weather expected to get worse before it gets better.

After weeks of flip-flops and shorts, the UK will need to don their raincoats as weather warnings come into play this week.

A warning for rain came into effect lasting all of Sunday for Wales and central south-west England, with a further two rain warnings - one yellow and one amber- coming into force on Monday.

Met Office chiefs have stated that the UK can expect continued unsettled weather and potentially more warnings.

Authorities have said the warnings could bring potential for travel disruption, floods and power cuts.

The heavy rain is expected to build across central and southern England early on Monday, before edging north and west.

The amber warning encompasses most of the midlands, but officials say not all of the counties within the radius will be equally affected. Some regions may experience between 100-120 millimetres of rainfall.

Into the evening, the heavy conditions should weaken.

Which regions are likely to be affected?

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Cambridgeshire

Peterborough

London & South East England

Oxfordshire

South West England

Gloucestershire

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

South Yorkshire

Why is the warning amber?

Met Office officials have dubbed the heavy rain as an amber warning due to it having a medium likelihood of occurring and a medium impact on the UK.

Experts expect that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

They also say some flooding could occur with public transport expected to be impacted.

The Met Office also said there is a chance of power cuts and some communities being blocked off by flooded roads.

