People eligible for NHS flu and Covid-19 vaccines are being urged to have their jabs amid warnings over a so-called “tripledemic” of the two illnesseses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Bookings will open for millions of people in England from 9am on Monday – with appointments available through the NHS website, app, or by calling 119.

When can I get a flu jab and who is eligible?

Flu jabs will be given from October 3 to those 65 and over, along with people aged 18 to 65 in clinical risk groups and patients in long-stay residential homes.

Frontline social care workers will also be eligible, as well as people who provide care for elderly or disabled people.

The latest rollout comes after pregnant women, toddlers and school children up to year 11 were invited to book flu vaccines, along with all youngsters from six months to 18 in clinical risk groups.

When can I get a Covid booster and am I eligible?

Those eligible for an autumn Covid booster include adults over 65, care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers, and people in clinical risk groups, including pregnant women.

Who is eligible for an RSV vaccine?

The NHS is also offering an RSV vaccine this autumn for the first time.

It has been available to women from the 28th week of pregnancy to protect their newborns, as well as older people aged 75 to 79 from September 1.

Pregnant women should speak to their service to arrange their vaccine or request it through their GP.

The vaccine is expected to provide good protection for at least two years.

Why does NHS England say is it important to get vaccinated?

Michelle Kane, director for vaccinations at NHS England, said the flu and Covid-19 vaccines "can be life-saving" and are "our best defences against these viruses".

"It takes just a few minutes to book online or via the NHS App or 119, so I would urge everyone eligible to do so, to protect themselves and people around them.

“We know that these vaccinations help more people keep well and stay out of hospital during the winter months, which is especially important at a time when the NHS is expected to be under a lot of pressure. It is therefore vital that everyone eligible comes forward when invited.”

Dr Julie Yates, deputy director for immunisation programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, added: “Many people who are more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and Covid-19 are not aware they are at greater risk and eligible for these vaccines.

“If you are pregnant or have a certain long-term condition you should be offered the vaccines – if unsure, please speak with a trusted nurse or doctor.

“Older people and younger children with flu are also much more likely to get hospitalised and should also get the vaccines they are eligible for as soon as possible to ensure they are protected as we head into winter.”

