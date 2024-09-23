Israel launches fresh airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Israel's air force targeted southern Lebanon with dozen of airstrikes early on Monday, according to state media and the country's military officials.

The Israeli military then called for people in Lebanon to "immediately" evacuate homes and other buildings where the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons following a heavy exchange of fire over the weekend.

Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets into a wider and deeper area of northern Israel than it has previously struck. Most were intercepted but some did land causing damage and some minor injuries. Hezbollah claims to have hit a military site, which Israel denied.

Hezbollah’s rocket attack came after an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen Hezbollah members, along with dozens of civilians including women and children.

ITV News International Editor Emma Murphy is in Lebanon

Israeli forces killed eight Palestinians, including eight children, in strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight, Palestinian medical officials have said.

The attacks come as world leaders meet in New York to discuss global issues, including tensions in the Middle East.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the 193-member world organisation that it was time to end “wars tearing our world apart” from the Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan.

Last week, thousands of communications devices including pagers and walkie-talkies, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000.

Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…