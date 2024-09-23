The man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course in Florida had written a note saying he intended to kill the former president, the US Justice Department has said.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged after a gunman hiding in trees on one of Trump's golf courses was fired at by the Secret Service, while the Republican nominee was playing a round.

The note was placed in a box dropped off months earlier at the home of an unidentified person, who did not open it until after last Sunday's arrest.

The box also contained ammunition, a metal pipe, building materials, tools, phones and various letters.

One note, addressed “Dear World,” appears to have been premised on the idea that the assassination attempt would be unsuccessful.

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job,” the note said, according to prosecutors.

A handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was set to appear was also found in Routh's car, the department confirmed.

His lawyers have yet to respond to an email asking for comment.

Routh was arrested on September 15 after Secret Service agents saw the barrel of a semi-automatic rifle pointed at Trump.

Investigators have revealed the suspect was on the course for at least 12 hours before he was spotted by the Secret Service.

A man was fired at, and he sped away before being stopped by officials in a neighboring county.

The Secret Service has said the suspect did not fire any shots and never had Trump in his line of sight.

The Justice Department added authorities who searched his car found six mobile phones, including one that showed a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County in Florida to Mexico.

They also found a list with dates in August, September and October and venues where Trump had appeared or was scheduled to.

