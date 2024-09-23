Tanaiste to endorse gender equality initiative at UN General Assembly

Tanaiste Micheal Martin is to attend the opening ceremony of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.

Mr Martin will attend and speak at a number of events throughout Tuesday, including delivering a keynote address at a UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) event on investing in women and girls in agriculture.

He will pledge Ireland’s support to the FAO’s Commit to Grow Equality initiative, a global process which aims to enhance gender equality and women’s empowerment in agri-food systems.

By formally joining the Commit to Grow Equality initiative, Ireland will be pledging to make gender equality a key objective of its agri-food development initiatives around the world.

Women play a critical role in food production and farming globally but face a range of barriers that hold them back Micheal Martin

Ireland will commit 1.5 million euro as part of our contribution to the Commit to Grow Equality Initiative.

This is on top of 7.5 million euro that Ireland has already dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment, including through programmes that protect and promote women’s rights, support women in the agri-food sector and champion women’s climate solutions.

The Tanaiste said: “Women play a critical role in food production and farming globally but face a range of barriers that hold them back.

“Removing those barriers would significantly increase food production and farm incomes in the poorest countries.

“By joining the Commit to Grow Equality initiative, we are pledging to put gender equality at the heart of our agri-food work around the world.

“Our increased funding for female-led and female-focused food programmes will not only support vulnerable women, it will boost food production and income for communities and entire economies.”