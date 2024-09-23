Woman and eight-year-old girl found dead inside house in Salford

An eight-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman have been found dead inside a house in Salford.

An investigation has been launched after police made the discovery on South Radford Street shortly after 10.30am on Monday.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended the address following reports of a concern for welfare.

Their family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles of GMP's Salford district, said: “A woman and young girl were both tragically found dead and we are working hard as a team to establish what happened here this morning.

“Whilst we are not actively looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation, I understand the news of their deaths and the large police and emergency services presence at the address will most likely cause some concern to residents and those further afield in Greater Manchester."

He added that police believe it to be an isolated with no wider threat in the community.

A cordon has been put in place and officers will be patrolling the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 101 quoting log 998 of 23/09/2024.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow