Gemma and Lindsay told ITV News' Rachel Younger of having to barricade their doors to protect themselves while on trips abroad with the late businessman

Two victims of alleged sexual abuse by the late ex-Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed have spoken of taking desperate measures to reinforce their doors when on work trips abroad.

Gemma described her terror when she realised the doors on Al Fayed's yacht had their keys taken away.

"On my first trip, I'd locked the doors. The second time I went, he'd made someone go on the yacht beforehand to remove the key.

"So I went to the security office and asked the team - I was crying at the time, I was so terrified - and they just handed me a pair of chopsticks and a cloth. They said roll the cloth up and ram the chopsticks in and he won't be able to get in."

Lindsay said she was forced to reinforce the door with furniture in fear of Al Fayed entering.

"I got put up at Dodi's apartment," she said.

"I sat on the floor, I pushed an armoire against the door, and I just sat there on the floor, hoping that no one tried to open it."

Lindsay and Gemma, who have both waived their right to anonymity, have also claimed there are still people working at Harrods who enabled his abuse.

"They definitely need to be held accountable, he didn't work alone. He had a lot of help," Gemma said.

"Everything from HR to doctors, lawyers, security, all of those people really should have been protecting us. It's disgusting that they've got away with it as long as they have."

The legal team planning to sue Harrods for corporate responsibility has now been contacted by more than 100 women, many of whom have expressed similarities in how Al Fayed allegedly perpetrated his abuse.

Harrods told ITV News that they are investigating whether anyone currently working for the luxury store had any involvement in Al Fayed's alleged abuse.

A statement said: "An ongoing internal review (supported by external counsel) is looking at whether any of the current staff were involved in any of the allegations, either directly or indirectly."

Asked how confident he was that some of those who facilitated Al Fayed's behaviour still work at Harrods, Dean Armstrong KC said: "Anybody who was in a position of authority at Harrods, in my view, must have known.

"And there are people who are in positions of authority, certainly in 2005, that are still there today."

Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women, but a previous police investigation did not lead to any charges.

Harrods previously said it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations of abuse and said it had set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they have allegations.

