Scammers have long targeted older people seeing them as easy victims but this tactic may soon come to an end.

Older people are the most likely group in Britain to talk back to scammers, new research by BT and Ability Net has revealed.

The study revealed that 23% of older people surveyed - 2,000 in total - have confronted scammers over the phone.

More than a quarter of people over 65 (28%) receive multiple scam calls, texts, or emails each week, while those aged 55 to 64 face the highest number of scams.

ITV News spoke to pensioner Kate Hall about how she confronted a fake scam computer help desk and never backed down.

She said: "(I just said) they're a scam and the lady at the other end said, well, how do you know I'm a scam?

"And I said, well, I'm not going to tell you, because I felt that I didn't want them to learn from me in order to avoid it in the future."

Despite the increased confidence of older people to confront scammers, the study shows almost a third of people aged over 65 (27%) are not confident in their digital skills.

Amy Caton, a senior project manager at BT Group, advised pensioners to continue to build their digital skills and ability to stay safe online.

She told ITV News: "(Older people) don't be scared by these experiences, use it to fuel your learning."

How can you avoid falling victim to a phone or online scam?

Avoid clicking links or sharing personal details

Whether online or on your phone, avoid clicking on links or sharing personal or bank details. Scams involving HMRC are becoming more common, with fraudsters asking for personal tax information.

Do your research

If someone claiming to be from Microsoft calls you about a virus on your computer, or if you receive a job offer that seems too good to be true, hang up and do your research.

Contact the company directly to verify whether it’s a scam.

Ask family or friends

If you are suspicious about a call or text, ask a family member or friend to help verify whether the company is legitimate or a scam.

Change your passwords

Reset all of your passwords, using a different device to the one that may have been compromised.

If you think you have fallen victim to a scam this is what you should do

Contact your bank to check for any suspicious money transactions and request a new card to ensure your account is secure.

Report scam calls

If you have fallen victim to a scam, you can report it to Action Fraud.

If you are looking for support with improving your digital skills or avoiding or reporting scams:

The Cyber Helpline gives help to those affected by scams and victims of a range of crimes committed online through their chatbot service and phone line.

AbilityNet is offering free in-person digital skills sessions to over 65s in locations across the UK in partnership with BT Group, from learning the basics with a smartphone to staying safe online.

AgeUK offers advice on what to do if you think you’ve been scammed, and provides a list of other charities and organisations who can help.

