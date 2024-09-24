Kate holds meeting at Windsor to discuss annual Christmas carol service

The Princess of Wales held a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday to discuss plans for the royal Christmas Carol Service which will take place later this year at Westminster Abbey.

The Carol Service, as in previous years, will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

It is also understood that Kate was joined by members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation.The meeting was her fourth mention in the Court Circular - the official record of royal engagements - since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

It comes after the Princess posted a personal video with her family earlier this month, sharing that she had completed her chemotherapy and was "looking forward" to returning to public duties.

Kate also attended the Wimbledon men’s final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in July, and were both greeted with cheers and applause as they took their seats.

