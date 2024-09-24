New knife-detection technology could be used at concerts and sporting events, according to police, as knife crime offences nearly double in five years.

There were more than 14,000 crimes involving machetes, swords or zombie knives in England and Wales in 2023, according to police data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

A new ban on owning zombie-style knives came into effect on Tuesday but advocates fear it will not reduce crime rates.

“We’ve got more young people than ever that are carrying these knives,” Pastor Lorraine Jones Burrell told ITV News in a recent interview.

Play Brightcove video

Make it Stop Campaigner Pastor Lorraine Jones Burrell on ways to reduce knife crime.

Burrell's 20-year-old son Dwayne was stabbed to death just metres from his home in Brixton, London in 2014.

“I’m telling you the ban is not going to immediately stop these knives,” the Make it Stop campaigner said.

“The problem we have is so huge. These kids are carrying these knives out of fear and we need to deal with the root cause and combat that to really have an impact on our streets.”

One method police hope will also have an impact on reducing knife crime on the streets is new detection technology.

Currently in the early stages of development, it would allow police to detect those carrying knives from a further distance than current metal detection arches by scanning people in large crowds as they pass by two points.

Authorities hope to have the system in use within the next few years.

The National Police Chief’s Council chairman Gavin Stephens said enforcement alone would not reduce knife crime.

“We know that there’s a lot for us to do across the full range of our policing activities to deter young people from violence,” he said.

In the year to March 2023, 82 per cent of teenage murder victims were killed with a knife, nine percent higher than the year before.

Authorities remain concerned about how easy it is for young people to buy knives online and have them delivered to their house – sometimes for about £20.

There are also plans to also outlaw ninja swords in the UK in the future.

Burell said bans – along with intervention – would be crucial to combatting this crime.

“There’s still a lot of work and a lot of resources needed to provide spaces for young people to engage,” she said.

“We have to include other streams of support.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…