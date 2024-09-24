By Maya Bowles, Westminster Producer

The prime minister has announced he will improve access to social housing for Britain's "heroes", allowing veterans and other "vulnerable groups" to live in social homes anywhere in the country.

During his first ever Labour conference speech as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer revealed the government will scrap the need for veterans and some other groups to have a local connection to an area in order to access social housing there.

Labour say the plans are part of "the biggest boost to affordable and social housing in a generation."

Who will benefit from this and what does it mean?

The new rules mean that veterans, care leavers, and victims of domestic abuse will be able to live in social housing "in any part of the country."

Previously, people in those groups had to prove they had a local connection to the area they wanted to live in.

During his conference speech, Starmer focused particularly on veterans, telling the audience his government will provide social housing for "all veterans in housing need."

"We will repay those who served us... Homes will be there for heroes," the PM told the conference.

The latest figures show there were 2,110 homeless veteran households from 2022-23, a 14% rise on the previous year.

Starmer went on to talk about young care leavers and domestic abuse victims: "They will have the security they deserve. They will have a guaranteed roof over their head. Because Britain belongs to them.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has written to local councils telling them to prioritise veterans and support vulnerable groups when they allocate social housing.

It's expected the government will introduce some changes in housing regulation to support the plans.

What were the rules previously?

Labour say the current rules "unfairly penalise" veterans, because the majority of homeless ex-service people aren't eligible for extra housing support.

Current rules only exempt veterans from the need for a local connection for five years after leaving the armed forces, but over 80% of homeless veterans who are referred for support left the forces more than five years ago.

Domestic abuse victims and care leavers are also often forced to leave their local area for their own safety, and are unable to access full housing support once they have re-located.

How have veterans groups reacted?

Former Conservative Security Minister and current leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat said the Labour government doesn't take veteran's affairs seriously.

"This Labour government has demonstrated such poor leadership that they’ve even removed the veteran’s minister from cabinet - that’s how seriously they take it.

"We need a government that offers leadership, and frankly Keir Starmer is offering leadership to no-one."

James Needham, CEO of Help For Heroes, welcomed the move, but warned that "homelessness is rarely an issue that occurs in isolation."

"We are pleased that the UK Government has recognised, and acted on, the need for the UK’s veteran population to have more flexible access to secure social housing", he said.

While Farah Nazeer, CEO of Women's Aid said: "We had been waiting for Government to respond to their consultation on local connection for a number of years, and this decisive action will make a real difference. As ever, for this new measure to have the intended impact for survivors – its implementation will require scrutiny and robust oversight."

