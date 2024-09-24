Tens of thousands flee southern Lebanon in mass exodus after Israeli strikes

Play Brightcove video

The death toll continues to rise in Lebanon as those trying to flee have told ITV News that their journey was "under bombardment and incredibly difficult"

Tens of thousands of people living in southern Lebanon have fled their homes to move away from Israeli strikes near the country's border.

On Monday, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 1,600 others.

In response, a mass exodus away from violence brought the main highway into Beirut to a standstill.

Meanwhile, hotels in the capital were quickly booked to capacity while others offered up empty apartments or rooms in their houses, according to social media posts.

In the eastern city of Baalbek, the state-run National News Agency reported that lines formed at bakeries and petrol stations as residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of another round of strikes on Tuesday.

It comes as the Israeli military called for people in Lebanon to "immediately" evacuate homes and other buildings where Hezbollah stores weapons following a heavy exchange of fire over the weekend.

People who fled the southern villages, sit on their cars at a highway that links to Beirut city, in the southern port city of Sidon. Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Airlines in the United Arab Emirates, a key East-West travel hub, and Egypt canceled flights on Tuesday to Lebanon over the ongoing cross-border fire.

Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad suspended operations, as did FlyDubai and EgyptAir.

The United Arab Emirates, which reached a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel in 2020, is home to a large Lebanese population.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Lebanese citizens settle at a waterfront promenade in Sidon. Credit: AP

People sleep on the beach, seeking refuge from Israeli fire. Credit: AP

Overnight, Israel’s military said that 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon into the north of the country, with some setting fires and damaging buildings.

Rocket sirens blared throughout the morning in the country’s north.

Video circulating on Israeli media showed explosions on the highway, with drivers pulling over and lying on the ground next to their vehicles.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...