'Leave immediately': PM warns Brits in Lebanon as tensions escalate

British nationals have been told to leave Lebanon immediately, as ITV News' International Editor Emma Murphy reports

The UK will send 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for a possible evacuation of British nationals in Lebanon, the government has announced.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee parts of southern Lebanon this week following Israeli airstrikes, with the death toll rising to 564 people over the past two days.

The Foreign Office has urged British nationals to leave Lebanon immediately and not to travel to the country.

More than 1,835 people have been injured since early on Monday, according to the Lebanese health minister, after Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Hezbollah again launched some 100 projectiles towards Israel on Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

Defence Secretary John Healey, speaking after a Cobra meeting on Tuesday, said: “Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear, British nationals should leave now.

“We continue to urge all sides to step back from conflict to prevent further tragic loss of life. Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British Nationals should the situation deteriorate.

"I want to thank the British personnel who are deploying in the region for their commitment and professionalism.”

The troops, which are expected to move to Cyprus in the coming hours, will be supported by Border Force and Foreign Office officials.

The Royal Air Force also have aircraft and transport helicopters on standby to provide support if necessary, a statement said.

As well as the RAF airbase in Akrotiri in Cyprus, the Royal Navy has two ships - RFA Mounts Bay and HMS Duncan - which have remained in the eastern Mediterranean to support British nationals and allies over the summer.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was asked by ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston whether there is a risk a potential evacuation could bring similar scenes to those witnessed in Afghanistan after the 2021 withdrawal of NATO forces.

Starmer said: “The most important message from me this evening is to British nationals in Lebanon, to leave immediately and I just want to reinforce that.

HMS Duncan returning to Portsmouth Naval Base in 2023. Credit: PA

“Yes, we are ramping up the contingency plans, I think that you would expect that in light of the escalation. But it is important that we be really, really clear: now is the time to leave.

“More broadly, I am worried about the situation and I think we need to be clear we need de-escalation, we need a ceasefire, we need to pull back from the brink."

“I think that will be amongst the first topics we discuss in New York," he added, referring to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

During the 2006 Lebanon War, which saw a 34-day armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, British civilians were evacuated by sea.

Israel's bombardment, which it claims consists of "precise strikes" on "Hezbollah targets", comes after two days of electronic device explosions across Lebanon.

Walkie-talkies and pagers used by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 September, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

Israel has refused to comment on whether it was behind the pager attacks but Hezbollah and Iran have both blamed them.

Soon after the explosion Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as his country turned towards focusing on Lebanon and Hezbollah.

