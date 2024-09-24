The annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations begins on Tuesday, with the Middle East teetering on the brink of all out war and devastating conflicts raging on in Ukraine and Sudan.

This year's UN General Assembly (UNGA) comes amid warnings that the world is facing an overwhelming series of problems.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set the tone ahead by saying "our world is heading off the rails - and we need tough decisions to get back on track."

As well as conflict, Mr Gutterres used a speech on Sunday to highlight huge inequalities, the lack of an effective global system to respond to emerging threats, and the devastating impact of climate change.

The UNGA, known for its long speeches and behind the scenes diplomacy, has taken place since the United Nations was founded nearly 80 years ago.

Leaders from all 193 member states get a chance to address the assembly at the UN's New York headquarters, over the course of the fortnight.

Last year it was Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who took centre stage. But as the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches, the spotlight has shifted to Gaza and the escalating violence across the Israeli-Lebanon border.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are both due to make their addresses to the UNGA on Thursday.

However, Ukraine will not be overlooked: President Zelenskyy will speak on Tuesday afternoon at a separate high-level meeting and will address the General Assembly on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make his first appearance on the UNGA stage this year, after his predecessor Rishi Sunak skipped last year’s meeting.

Starmer is due to speak on Friday.

Tuesday will be US President Joe Biden's final major appearance on the world stage, a platform he has enjoyed for decades.

Once again, the leaders of China and Russia have decided not to travel to New York, sending high-ranking ministers to represent them instead.

Throughout the assembly, climate change will be a major talking point.

There is a special meeting on sea level rise on Wednesday and leaders from vulnerable nations are expected to use their turn at the podium to push for more action to tackle global warming.

Speakers are also expected to draw attention to the war in Sudan, where famine has been declared in a refugee camp in Darfur.

Millions have been forcibly displaced in the conflict and 25.6 million people in the country are facing acute hunger, according to UN agencies.

