Chief fire officer allowed back to work after investigation into sexist messages

Chief Fire Officer of Shropshire Fire Service has been welcomed back to work, despite being found to have behaved inappropriately in relation to female colleagues.

Simon Hardiman was investigated by the Shropshire Fire Authority, following a report from ITV News earlier this year which revealed derogatory messages sent by Mr Hardiman and his Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Adam Matthews.

Those messages referred to women as "lazy cow[s]", "f****** bint[s]" (a derogatory term for women) and discussed wanting to harm a senior woman within the service.

In one message, Mr Hardiman said: "I've calmed down now but I could still kill her buddy".

Jan Morris, who felt forced to leave her job, told ITV News that the comments had destroyed her career.

Jan Morris interviewed by ITV News in April. Credit: ITV News

Following a five-month investigation, during which both men have been on leave with stress, it was announced today that Mr Hardiman had been allowed to return to his job.

He has been given a written warning and will have to undergo mandatory training.

Responding to the outcome of the investigation, Mr Hardiman said in a statement: “I recognise this has been an unsettling time for the Service and I want to apologise for the upset that has been caused.

“Whilst I am confident that what has been reported publicly doesn’t represent me as an individual or the Service I am so proud to lead, I do of course recognise there are lessons to be learned.

“I am looking forward to getting back to doing the job I love and to working alongside such a great team at Shropshire Fire and Rescue.”

However, several women within the fire sector have expressed their outrage to ITV News at what they perceive to be lenient action.

Ms Morris said she felt her complaints had been minimised and noted that she has not received a personal apology from Mr Hardiman.

ITV News has investigated multiple fire services over the past two years, repeatedly uncovering claims of sexual harassment, misogyny and bullying.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Two chief fire officers have retired following damning reviews of their services, sparked by ITV News' reporting. However, both are entitled to a full pension.

No chief fire officer has yet received a serious sanction, despite a parliamentary inquiry concluding this year that the fire sector is "institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic".

The investigation into ACFO Adam Matthews continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...