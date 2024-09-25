Former ITV presenter Phillip Schofield will make a return to TV on Cast Away

Play Brightcove video

The former ITV This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield is making a returning to TV after 16-month absence.

Phillip Schofield will make a TV comeback on Monday, 16 months after leaving ITV.The 62-year-old is taking part in the three-part Channel 5 programme Cast Away which sees him stranded on an island for 10 days, filming himself as he battles for survival.

Schofield took to social media to say: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Channel 5 teased a trailer of a man walking alone along a tropical beach for the show. Schofield shared an Instagram story saying "watch this space".

This makes Schofield the third celebrity to take part in the solo island experiment following the likes of Ruby Wax and Joanna Lumley.

The former This Morning presenter admitted to a relationship with a younger member of the team last year.

Phillip Schofield stepped down from This Morning in May 2023, leaving with immediate effect after more than 20 years on the ITV programme.

The pair first met when Mr Schofield's colleague was a teenager but only had any "kind of sexual contact" was when the young man was 20.

Their relationship developed from a friendship to an affair after the young man joined the This Morning production team.

Schofield paid his former colleague, who he had an affair with, a substantial amount of money to cover his therapy, plus for loss of job and home.

It also included a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between the pair.

After the story came to light, Mr Schofield apologised for concealing the truth.

An external review was conducted by ITV into the handling of the affair - It found that ITV made "considerable efforts" to determine the truth about the relationship.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...