A number of prisoners released early as part of a government's plan to reduce overcrowding in jails were let out by mistake, the Ministry of Justice has admitted.

On Tuesday, 10 September, some 1700 prisoners were released as part of the scheme, along with the 1,000 normally freed every week in England and Wales.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 37 people were let out accidentally, after they were incorrectly convicted under old legislation for breaching restraining orders.

As a result, this group of prisoners were not properly identified as being ineligible to be released under the new scheme, the ministry explained.

The vast majority are now back in prison, but five must still be returned to custody as their convictions "remain valid".

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Public safety is our first priority. That is why we took decisive action to fix the broken prison system we inherited and keep the most dangerous offenders locked up," a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said.

"This included blocking the early release of domestic abuse offences such as stalking and controlling behaviour.

"We are working with the police to urgently return a very small number of offenders - who were charged incorrectly and sentenced under repealed legislation - to custody.

"The convictions remain valid with offenders monitored since their release and will soon be back behind bars."

The ministry confirmed all identified victims in the Victim Contact Scheme and Victim Notification Scheme have been informed of the incorrect releases.

Hundreds more prisoners are due to be freed early in October in the second wave of the scheme.

The policy does not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously admitted the decision to release some prisoners early is not one the government "wanted to make, but it was the only option left on the table because the alternative would have seen the total collapse of the criminal justice system in this country".

On August 30, some 88,350 people were in prison, spiking to the highest level ever recorded. Without any changes, it was predicted there would be almost 100,000 prisoners by 2025.

The official usable capacity is currently 88,895, but several new jails are being built and the Labour government has promised to increase construction.

