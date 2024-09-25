Swiss police make arrests after suspected death of woman in 'suicide capsule'

Swiss police have arrested several people in connection with the suspected death of a woman using a so called suicide capsule.

A 64-year-old American woman is believed to have died using the capsule when it was used for the first time on Monday near the northern Swiss town of Merishausen.

Exit International, an assisted suicide group based in the Netherlands, said it is behind the 3D-printed device that cost over $1 million to develop.

A law firm alerted police about the assisted dying involving the Sarco took place on Monday regional police said.

The Sacro. Credit: AP

Police said that several people were taken into custody on suspicion of incitement and accessory to suicide.

Florian Willet, co-president of The Last Resort, a Swiss affiliate of Exit International, was the only person present at her death and described it as “peaceful, fast and dignified".

Philip Nitschke, a key owner of the assisted dying non-profit, said on Tuesday: “(I'm) pleased that the Sarco had performed exactly as it had been designed... to provide an elective, non-drug, peaceful death at the time of the person’s choosing."

On Monday, Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider suggested using the Sacro, The capsule is designed to inject nitrogen gas into a sealed chamber, and would not be legal.

“On one hand, it does not fulfil the demands of the product safety law, and as such, must not be brought into circulation,” she said.

“On the other hand, the corresponding use of nitrogen is not compatible with the article on purpose in the chemicals law.”

A prosecutor told Swiss newspaper Blick in July that any operator of the capsule could face up to five years in prison.

Switzerland is among the only countries in the world where foreigners can legally travel to end their lives.

Euthanasia and assisted dying are illegal in the UK.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

