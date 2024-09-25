Thailand becomes first South-East Asian country to legalise same sex marriage

Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law on Tuesday, allowing same-sex couples to legally wed from January 2025.

The bill, which passed into law after endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, will make Thailand the first South-East Asian country to recognise same-sex unions.

LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register their marriage in 120 days, making Thailand the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage.

The bill, which will grant full legal, financial and medical rights for marriage partners of any gender passed through the House of Representatives and the Senate in April and June this year.

“Congratulations to everyone’s love,” Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote on X, adding the hashtag #Love Wins.

Bangkok's Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said last week that the city officials will be ready to register same-sex marriages as soon as the law gets enacted.

Thailand despite its legacy of inclusivity has struggled for decades to pass marriage equality into law. The new government led by the Pheu Thai party has made marriage equality one of its main goals.

