Three inmates have been executed in the United States in recent days, and if the two planned for Thursday go ahead, it will be the most prisoners the US has put to death in a week in more than 20 years.

If the remaining scheduled executions for this week proceed, the US will have reached 1,600 executions since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

The number of executions has been in decline in the USA for decades, but this week has bucked the trend.

Public support for the punishment has also dropped since a peak in 1995. A Gallup poll October 2023 survey reported that more Americans believed the death penalty is applied unfairly (50%) than fairly (47%).

The first of the week's five executions took place on Friday in South Carolina when inmate Freddie Owens was put to death for the 1997 killing of a convenience store clerk during a robbery.

This was followed by two on Tuesday: Marcellus Williams was put to death by lethal injection for the 1998 stabbing death of a woman in St. Louis, despite questions over his murder conviction. Texas death row inmate Travis Mullis, who had a long history of mental illness, was also executed by lethal injection on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Littlejohn is set to receive a lethal injection in Oklahoma on Thursday, while on the same day, Alabama is preparing to carry out the nation’s second execution ever using nitrogen gas when the state is slated to put Alan Miller to death.

If the two remaining scheduled executions are carried out this week, it will mark the first time since July 2003 that five were held in seven days, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Experts say five executions being scheduled within one week is an anomaly that resulted from courts or elected officials in individual states setting dates around the same time after inmates exhausted their appeals.

Who are the inmates and why were they on death row?

Marcellus Williams

Williams was convicted in 1998 of breaking into Lisha Gayle's home and repeatedly stabbing her during the burglary in St. Louis.

His execution on Tuesday came despite pleas from her family of the woman to spare his life.

Williams’ attorneys argued on Monday that the state Supreme Court should halt his execution over alleged procedural errors in jury selection and the prosecution’s alleged mishandling of the murder weapon.

The governor of Missouri, the Missouri Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States all declined to hear petitions from Williams's legal team to commute his death penalty to a life sentence.

His clemency petition focused heavily on how Gayle’s relatives wanted Williams’ sentence commuted to life without the possibility of parole.

“The family defines closure as Marcellus being allowed to live,” the petition stated.

“Marcellus’ execution is not necessary.”

Freddie Owens

The first execution of the week's executions happened on Friday in South Carolina when Freddie Owens was put to death for the 1997 killing convenience store employee during a robbery.

It was the state's first execution in 13 years.

The execution was delayed after South Carolina struggled to get hold of the drugs needed to carry it out.

Pharmacies across the state have refused to sell the state more because they could be publicly identified.

In May the state passed a law allowing South Carolina to keep the identity of its suppliers secret and secured a delivery of the sedative pentobarbital, which was used on Owens.

Travis Mullis

On Tuesday Travis Mullis was executed by lethal injection in Texas.

Mullis, who had a long history of mental illness, was sentenced to death for killing his three-month-old son in January 2008.

In a letter submitted to a US district judge, Mullis wrote in February that he had no desire to challenge his case any further and stated that "his punishment fit the crime".

The 38-year-old is the fourth inmate put to death this year in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state.

Alan Miller

Alabama is planning to carry out the nation’s second execution ever using nitrogen gas on Thursday, after becoming the first state to use the new procedure in January.

The procedure sees a mask placed on the inmate's head that forces them to inhale pure nitrogen.

Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three men during back-to-back workplace shootings in 1999.

He was given a reprieve in 2022 when his execution was called off when officials were unable to connect an intravenous line.

Emmanuel Littlejohn

Emmanuel Littlejohn is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday after being sentenced to die for his role in the 1992 shooting death of a convenience store owner during a robbery.

Littlejohn has admitted to his role in the robbery, but claims he did not fire the fatal shot.

The state's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 last month to recommend governor Kevin Stitt spare Littlejohn's life, but the governor has yet to make a clemency decision.

