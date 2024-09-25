'What the UK says matters': Starmer insists ahead of meeting world leaders at UN

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed that "what the UK says matters" ahead of meeting with world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

Speaking to ITV's Political Editor Robert Peston from New York in an interview which will air in full on ITV at 10:45pm, Starmer said Britain is "taking our full responsibility for some of the very difficult challenges we face" on the international stage.

"That's why we've worked with colleagues on messaging, coordinating, collaborating on our approach," he told ITV News.

"I've spent many meetings with our key allies on our positioning and I think our voice is important."

"Our voice is important": Keir Starmer tells Robert Peston

The escalating crisis in Lebanon and the continuing war in Ukraine are both set to dominate the UN summit, as Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon in recent days have killed at least 560 people.

The PM delivered an urgent message to British nationals in Lebanon, calling on them to leave the country "immediately".

The UK has sent 700 British troops to the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus in preparation for the possible evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon.

Asked whether Israel is complying with international law in Lebanon, Starmer replied: "Any country in this must be in compliance with international law, I do understand Israel's right to self-defence."

The interview with the prime minister came hours after the unions won a key non-binding vote at the Labour conference calling for the cut to the winter fuel allowance to be reversed.

Starmer has been under growing pressure over the controversial move, and admitted: "I'm not surprised those in the Labour movement are concerned about this.

"I'm not going to pretend this isn't a difficult decision, because it is a difficult decision", he said.

The prime minister blamed the decision on the previous government, saying they left a "£22bn black hole" in the public finances.

"The approach I've taken is to say, we must stabilise the economy", he said.

'It is a difficult decision': Starmer on the winter fuel allowance cut

Starmer was also pressed about suggestions that the chancellor will change government borrowing rules to allow more borrowing for investment.

"I'm not going to get ahead of the budget, it is important that we ensure that there is investment and growth in the economy," he said.

In her conference speech on Monday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves signalled she is thinking of changing one of the fiscal rules in Labour’s manifesto - the pledge to get debt falling as a share of national income in five years - to increase public investment.

