Zelenskyy urges world leaders to seek real peace in Ukraine, not just 'an out'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged global leaders to search for "real, just peace" rather than simply a way out, after more than two years since Russia's invasion.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, he told world leaders Russian forces must be expelled from Ukraine and the country must face accountability for war crimes.

“Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve an out instead of an end to the war,” he said.

“Do not divide the world. Be united nations,” he implored. “And that will bring us peace.”

Russia is yet to speak at the assembly's annual gathering of world leaders and other high-level officials. President Vladimir Putin is not attending, but some Russian diplomats were present for Zelenskyy's speech.

Zelenskyy's comments come after he argued Tuesday at the UN Security Council that Russia needs to “be forced into peace,” saying there’s no point in pursuing peace talks with Putin.

This week, the Ukrainian president will present a victory plan to the US government, including a security guarantee of NATO membership, amongst other details yet to be confirmed.

Zelenskyy has said he will also seek permission to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

The war in Ukraine has been centre stage for the past two times world leaders convened for the UN's general assembly

But this year, discussions about Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza and recent strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon has dominated the agenda.

Ukraine and Russia remained locked into conflict across a 1,000 kilometre-long front line, more than two years since the war began.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and has killed tens of thousands of people. Russia has made gains in the east of Ukraine, but Ukraine launched an unexpected incursion across Russia's border last month.

