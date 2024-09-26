Coldplay set to break Taylor Swift's record at Wembley Stadium

Coldplay are to make history by becoming the first music act to play 10 nights at Wembley Stadium in a single tour, breaking a record jointly held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

On Thursday, the London venue said in a post on X that the group will set “a new Wembley record” after the band announced additional shows had been added to their 2025 world tour.

“Coldplay make Wembley history as they perform a record ten nights under the arch as part of the #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour. It could only happen here,” the post said.

The band, comprised of frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion and bassist Guy Berryman, had initially announced a six-night run at Wembley next year but added four more shows due to “phenomenal demand”.

Grammy-award winner Swift, who kicked off her Eras Tour in 2023, this year became the first solo artist to play the venue eight times in a single tour, with the stadium gifting her a bespoke guitar to mark her achievement.

Pop group Take That, known for hits including Patience and Greatest Day, performed eight shows at the stadium in 2011.

Coldplay said on X: “Due to phenomenal demand in the presale, ninth and tenth Wembley Stadium shows have just been announced, for 7 & 8 September, 2025."

The pop band, known for songs including Clocks, Yellow and Fix You, will also play at Craven Park in Hull in August next year alongside a special guest, yet to be announced.

This year the band headlined Glastonbury Festival on the Saturday night where they were joined by artists including Little Simz and Nigerian music legend Femi Kuti, as well as Back To The Future star Michael J Fox.

The group are to play dates in Australia from October as part of their ongoing Music Of The Spheres world tour which is named after their 2021 album of the same name.

Their forthcoming studio album, Moon Music, will be released in October.

