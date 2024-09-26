US Vice President Kamala Harris has called demands for Ukraine to give up territory to Russia "dangerous and unacceptable" during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

It comes after suggestions from Republican presidential candidate and Former President Donald Trump that Ukraine should quickly cut a deal to end the war.

“They are not proposals for peace," Harris said. “Instead they are proposals for surrender.”

The Democrat nominee and current vice president has pledged to continue support for Ukraine, whilst Trump has criticised the billions of dollars given in military assistance.

"We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal," Trump said.

Harris' meeting with Zelenskyy came shortly after the Ukrainian leader sat down with President Joe Biden, who announced billions of dollars more in missiles, drones, ammunition and other supplies.

The weapons include an additional Patriot missile defense battery and a new shipment of glide bombs that can be deployed from Western fighter jets, increasing their strike range.

Biden assured Zelenskyy that all approved funding for Ukraine would be paid out before he left office.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

He said: “We stand with Ukraine, now and in the future. Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail.”

Zelenskyy was due to present Biden with a plan to end the war, including a negotiated settlement with Russia. He was also expected to push for use of long-range weapons to fire deep into Russian territory.

Ukraine and Russia remained locked into conflict across a 1,000 kilometre-long front line, more than two years since the war began.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and has killed tens of thousands of people. Russia has made gains in the east of Ukraine, but Ukraine launched an unexpected incursion across Russia's border last month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...