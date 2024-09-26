First Gaza, now Lebanon: International optimism for peace dashed by Israel

Play Brightcove video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the country's military to 'continue the fighting with full force'

Over the course of the last year the Americans have played good game face.

Offering optimism for peace firstly in Gaza and in the past days for the Israel-Lebanon conflict.

Each time that public hope has been publicly dashed.

Last night and early this morning there were statements and briefings that within hours there would be an announcement on a ceasefire.

There was, but not the one they were hoping for.

By lunchtime, as the bombardment of Lebanon continued with Hezbollah firing back, the official response came from the Israeli prime minister’s office.

There would be no ceasefire, in fact the proposal hadn’t even had a response.

What’s more any thought the air assault may be eased was folly.

Again it is all reminiscent of the past year in Gaza. For the people of Lebanon that is a most terrifying prospect.

For the international community another failure to bring war powers to heel.

Could this be Israeli brinkmanship? Maybe. Or perhaps as in Gaza they will continue waging their war even if success in achieving its objectives seem illusive.

