Air fryers have become "a part of everyday life" in British kitchens, ranking as the third most-used appliance after toasters and microwave ovens, according to a survey.

The Good Food Nation study found that air fryer sales have surged, as their energy efficiency appealed to households facing the cost-of-living crisis.

The survey, which interviewed 2,003 UK adults, found that 58% now use an air fryer, up from 46% last year.

Their dominance was further cemented as 33% no longer use conventional ovens.

Despite air fryers often claiming to make perfect toast, 77% of those surveyed still use a toaster, slightly more than the 75% who use a microwave.

Lily Barclay, content director for Good Food, said: "The Good Food Nation findings confirm our long-held instincts that air fryers, almost unheard of two years ago, are now part of everyday life for the majority of households in the UK.”

The study also highlighted the diets and sustainable eating habits of Brits.

It revealed that consumers continue to eat meat an average of four days a week, with just under a fifth (19%) eating meat every day.

Good Food also made a "surprising" finding; Millennials (aged 27 to 42) were the most likely to eat meat daily, with 26% doing so, followed by Gen Z (aged 16 to 26) at 24%.

However, Gen Z and Millennials are the most likely to follow vegetarian, pescetarian, or vegan diets, at 27% and 17% respectively.

In contrast, Baby Boomers (8%) and those aged 78 or over (5%) are the least likely to adopt these diets.

The study also found that 60% of people do not understand what a carbon footprint is, while 25% said they would change their diet if they knew more about its carbon impact.

Cost appears to be a major barrier to sustainable eating, with 32% citing money as an issue.

However, 24% said they are more likely to buy a product if it comes in sustainable packaging, and 23% consider it important for their food choices to be sustainable.

Barclay added: "People across the UK who took part in our survey were clear that they wanted to understand more about how to cook and eat sustainably, and that this understanding would help to bring about changes in behaviour."

Just over a quarter (26%) do not throw away any food during a typical week.

